Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES
548 Lafond Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John COTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" COTA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John "Jack" COTA Obituary
Age 90, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on May 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, John & Mary; siblings, Ed, Ruth Dube, Leah, Marjorie Reynolds, & Loretta Borell. Survived by loving wife, Jeanne (nee Schierman); and many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, June 5 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul.Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation from 5-8 PM Tuesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at church on Wednesday from 9-10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Agnes School or masses. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now