Age 90, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on May 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, John & Mary; siblings, Ed, Ruth Dube, Leah, Marjorie Reynolds, & Loretta Borell. Survived by loving wife, Jeanne (nee Schierman); and many nieces & nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, June 5 at THE CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 548 Lafond Ave., St. Paul.Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation from 5-8 PM Tuesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at church on Wednesday from 9-10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Agnes School or masses. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019