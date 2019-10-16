|
Age 84, of St. Paul, MN Died October 14, 2019 Preceded in death by parents John D. Healy Sr. and Katherine Hicok Healy, stepmother Eleanor (Ellie), brothers Timothy and Peter "Becca", sister-in-law Colleen Healy, brother-in-law Juan Mentink. Survived by "favorite wife" of 61 years Gretchen, brothers Robert "Boots" and Michael Healy (Irene), sister Mary Mentink, sisters-in-law Mary S. Healy and Ingrid Lynch, seven children Margaret (Mike) Pickard, Susan (Mehdi) Rafian, Rev. Father Daniel Healy, Paul (Tico) Healy, Joan Healy (John Andrastek), Peter (Cole) Healy, Rebecca Healy. Beloved Grandpa to 18 grandchildren: Claire, Joseph, Luke and George Pickard; Jahan, Ehsan, Paymon, Arman, and Kian Rafian; Shane and Ryan Healy; Sam, Henry, Bridget, Alice and Elizabeth Andrastek; Olin and Victoria Healy. Beloved 'Uncle Jake' to many nieces and nephews. John was born in Houghton in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He and Gretchen were high school sweethearts. John graduated from St Thomas College in St. Paul, served in the U.S. Navy, then attended University of Michigan Law School. After law school, he spent a year clerking for the Oregon Supreme Court. John was a partner with Oppenheimer Law Firm in St. Paul for 35 years. As a lifelong Catholic, his deep spiritual beliefs shaped and guided all aspects of his life. He volunteered his time and talents for his church and various prolife and Catholic organizations. His awards and activities include: St Thomas Humanitarian of the Year Award; President of the Ramsey County Bar Association; Vice President Fort Snelling State Parks Association; President St. Paul Serra Club; Board member of the MN Physician-Patient Alliance; founding member and President of Citizens for Community Action; International Frisbee Association charter member. In the 1950s, John and his three brothers created the still popular game, Guts Frisbee. John lived the motto "work hard, play hard." An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hiking, biking, camping and canoeing. He biked, and played softball and ice hockey into his 80's. John's favorite and most important roles were as husband, father, and grandpa. With the onset of dementia, he started to lose his mental acuity, but he never lost his sweet and generous nature or his sense of humor. Even when he wasn't quite sure who you were, he would greet you with a smile and a handshake! Special thanks to Ehsan Rafian, Paymon Rafian, and Henry Andrastek for their loving care of Grandpa in his final years. The family would also like to thank the staff at the Alton and Breck Homes for their kindness and care over the last six months. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by his son, Rev. Father Daniel Healy, 10:30 am Friday, October 18 at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Memorials: Prolife Action Ministries, 1163 Payne Ave, St. Paul, MN 55130; Prolife Across America, 2817 Anthony Lane S. #312, Minneapolis, MN 55418; or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019