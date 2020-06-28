Of Edina, Age 75 Passed away June 18, 2020 peacefully at home. He was raised in Ortonville, MN and lived in the Twin Cities for almost 50 years. Graduate of the University of Minnesota, Morris. Preceded in death by his parents, Signe and John Kelly and by his brother, Mike Kelly. Survived by his forever soulmate and wife, Mary Jo; children John (April) Kelly, Andrea (Matt) Bye, Mark (Rorie) Johnston; stepdaughters Lana and Mindy Walter; sister Jodi Beck, brother Jim Kelly; granddaughters Anna Kelly and Marley Abelseth; many loved nieces, nephews and countless friends. Jack was self-employed in multi-family commercial real estate and also a lifelong entrepreneur and creative thinker. He was a lover of travel, fishing, birds, nature, good jokes and stories, good food and cooking, history, music and overall fun, laughter and basically living life to the fullest. He was a man of unwavering faith and spirit. His energy lifted the room, he was charming, funny, loving and kind nearly to a fault. Due to the pandemic, we'll be having a small memorial service at a park with family and a couple friends. Memorials may be sent to Covenant House International www.covenanthouse.org
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.