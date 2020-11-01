Age 88 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of North St. Paul Surrounded by family in his final days, John passed away from COVID-19 on October 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Douglas and Esther King, aunt Mildred King and son Michael. Survived by wife Margaret, children Robin, Leslie (George) and Owen (Rachele), grandchildren Oran (Angie), Alexandra, Nicholas, Jacob, Elsie and William, great grandchildren Enson and Aldous. Wilson H.S. '49, Macalester College '54, U.S. Marine Corps and Reserve 1952-1962. Teacher and coach in North St. Paul for 34 years. Ran every street in St. Paul (1976) and Minneapolis (1984). Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame. Macalester College Athletic Hall of Fame. Private interment at Fort Snelling. Public funeral when nature allows. Memorials preferred to Union Gospel Mission, Salvation Army, House of Hope Presbyterian Church and Macalester College.









