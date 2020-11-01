1/1
John D. KING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of North St. Paul Surrounded by family in his final days, John passed away from COVID-19 on October 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Douglas and Esther King, aunt Mildred King and son Michael. Survived by wife Margaret, children Robin, Leslie (George) and Owen (Rachele), grandchildren Oran (Angie), Alexandra, Nicholas, Jacob, Elsie and William, great grandchildren Enson and Aldous. Wilson H.S. '49, Macalester College '54, U.S. Marine Corps and Reserve 1952-1962. Teacher and coach in North St. Paul for 34 years. Ran every street in St. Paul (1976) and Minneapolis (1984). Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame. Macalester College Athletic Hall of Fame. Private interment at Fort Snelling. Public funeral when nature allows. Memorials preferred to Union Gospel Mission, Salvation Army, House of Hope Presbyterian Church and Macalester College.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved