Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Community
2055 Bohland Ave.
St. Paul, MN
John D. McSHERRY


1934 - 2020
John D. McSHERRY Obituary
Passed away on March 4, 2020 He was born to Hugh and Pearl McSherry on June 17, 1934 in St. Paul, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Hugh and Allan McSherry; and granddaughter, Kelly McSherry Mesa. He is survived by the love of his life of 60 years, Karen McSherry; and five children, Lynne McSherry, Linda Bray (Paul), Sandra McSherry Moberg (Per), Susan LaChance (Mark), John M. McSherry (Angie); 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was a faithful, prayerful and loving man and his love for God showed in everything he did and to everyone he met. Dad was above all passionate and proud of all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his influence will continue to shape their lives. He was a gentle, caring and wonderful man who has left a permanent mark etched in our hearts and he will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at 10:00 Monday, March 9th, with Visitation beginning at 9:00, at Lumen Christi Catholic Community, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul, MN 55116. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
