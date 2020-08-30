Age 68, of St. Paul, MN Passed away on August 27, 2020. John was born in Northeast Minneapolis and lived in St. Paul since Sept. 1976. Preceded in death by parents, Mr. & Mrs. Rapacz. John is survived by his loving wife, Mary; son, Brad (Lindsey); daughter, Jennifer; grandson, Brantley; brother, Dave (Diane) Rapacz, as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and many friends. John had a smile that could light up a room and a huge heart. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, September 4th at 11AM at St. Francis De Sales Church, 650 Palace Ave., St. Paul, MN 55102. Visitation beginning at 10AM. Interment at Hillside Cemetery in Minneapolis. Due to COVID, the church occupancy is restricted to 35 families. A live-stream of Mass will be available at: www.sf-sj.org
for those unable to join. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the National Kidney Foundation
