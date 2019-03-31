Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
1250 S. Shore Dr.
Forest Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter,
1250 S. Shore Dr
Forest Lake, MN
Age 87 of Forest Lake Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Brother Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. Preceded in death by sister, Joan Wassweiler. Survived by beloved wife of 62 years, Anne; children, Pat (Justin) Bratnober, Peggy (Jerry) Acosta, Paul (Mary), John (Wendy); grandchildren, Gretchen, Karl, Alex, Christopher, Michael, Megan, Katelyn, Jack, Ellie; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean; other relatives & friends. A Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, April 3rd with visitation one hour prior at Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Private family interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Church of St. Peter or Ecumen Hospice. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
