Age 99, of St. Paul, MN Died peacefully at home on May 15, 2019. Son of Darlie and Hazel (Wright) Douthit, John was born April 14, 1920 near Shelbyville, Indiana. While growing up in Shelbyville, John developed an interest in fingerprinting that later led to a varied career in law enforcement. This included John working with the FBI in Washington DC while in his 20's, and working 33 years with the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Many of his colleagues recognized John for his professionalism and for his attention to detail. John and his wife Mary Elizabeth (Schwenker) Douthit were married for 52 years beginning in 1949 until the time of Mary's death in 2001. John served stateside during World War II in the Army Air Corps. John was baptized into the Catholic Church as an adult and served enthusiastically as an usher in church and as a member of the Holy Name Society. John also worked closely with national and local professional organizations in fingerprinting. During his nearly four decades of retirement John enjoyed interacting with his sons and grandchildren, practicing photography for friends and associates, and traveling to family reunions and professional meetings. Some of John's words of encouragement to his sons and others would include "keep hitting the ball" and "take time to be good to yourself". John's sons, John O'Farrell of Tigard, OR and John Duane Douthit of St. Paul, MN are in awe of having had this person in their lives, as are his grandchildren: Cari (Jaco) Louw, Casi O'Farrell, Josi (Taylor) Hickernell, Audrey O'Farrell, Julie O'Farrell, Isaac O'Farrell, Elijah O'Farrell, Ava O'Farrell, and his great grand-daughter: Ruby Jeanette Louw. John was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife Mary Elizabeth, and by his brothers Harold Douthit, George Robert Douthit, and Darrell Duane Douthit and his sisters Rosamund Lackey and Joan Myers. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (5/23) at 10:30AM at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave, St. Paul, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019