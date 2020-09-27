1/1
Age 87 A resident of Cape Coral, FL for the past 20 years, formerly of Bloomington, MN, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born August 10, 1933 in St. Paul, MN. Preceded by his wife, Ann L. Danz in 2002. He is survived by his loving daughter, Cathy Kenney (David); his best friend, Merlin the cat; devoted friends, Brian Hoffman and Julie Nelson; other children, Debra Miller. Jennifer Frana and John Miller. Memorial Services will be held in MN at a later date. Details to be announced via www.Mullins Memorial.com. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
