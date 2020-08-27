Age 85, of Lino Lakes Passed away peacefully on August 24th, 2020. Born April 29th, 1935 in Saint Paul, MN. Preceded in death by daughter Gabriel; parents Harold & Thelma; sister Janet, brothers Gary and Jim, and second wife Martha. Survived by sisters Diane and Carol; daughter Amy (Kevin) Vineski, and sons David (Theresa Kline), Thomas, Stephan (Renee), and Samuel (Emily); and first wife Lyda DeHaven. Also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Emma (Doug) Folk and daughter Odelia, Jonathan DeHaven, Jacob (Amanda) Rollings-DeHaven, son Jack and daughter Loretta, Emerson Rollings-DeHaven, Samuel Rollings-DeHaven, and David Vineski; and many nieces, nephews and friends. John loved golf, winning countless trophies, three holes-in-one, and played in two weekly leagues until just last week. His sense of humor was unique and all his own, and always present. He spent his life using his hands and creative talents in many ways. He was always ready to assist in any project. His hobbies also included photography and painting; barn quilts being his latest passion. He always encouraged and supported those around him. John was always willing to help. John was a loving and involved father; giving his time and support in his everyday, up-beat way. He loved to play games, especially cards. Always providing and caring for the needs of his family; our home life was full and happy. John was never old and feeble; always young at heart, and active and sharp until the very end. He touched many people through his long and rewarding life; happy with his many accomplishments, family, and at peace with the Lord. We are all so fortunate he shared himself with us. He will be greatly missed and remembered by so many. There will be a private interment. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550