|
|
Age 73, of Centerville, Minnesota Passed away on December 10, 2019 He will forever be remembered as an amazing father, husband, grandfather and friend. He was smart, funny, loving, kind and above all generous. He was the dad who never judged. The one who filled up your gas tank and washed your friends' cars. He was the Grandpa who took you on 4-Wheeler rides and sledding in the snow. He was the husband who drew baths and waited on your bible study friends. He was the friend who made you laugh and was always there to lend a hand. No one will ever be able to fill his boots! He was born to the late Herman and Ruth Hansen of White Bear Lake, MN on February 5, 1946. He will be missed by his wife, Judith Hansen; children, Shelly (David) De Leeuw, Deb Newton, Brian (Jessica) Lundeby, and Nikki Hansen; grandchildren, Abby, Allie, Kadence, Jack, Matthew, Jameson and Will; and dear friend Lynn Hansen. He is also survived by a niece, nephews and many wonderful friends whom he considered family...you know who you are! No funeral services will be held as it was John's wish that his family and friends celebrate his life together privately. Anyone who wishes to honor John's life can do so by giving a hug, shaking a hand, saying hello and most of all, something he always made sure we knew, tell someone you love them.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019