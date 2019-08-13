Home

Age 85, of St. Paul Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Survived by wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, nieces, nephews, other family members, and close friends. Honorary pallbearers are his grand children, great-grandchildren, and godchildren. Memorial Service on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Cremation Society of Minnesota - St. Paul Chapel (1979 Old Hudson Road) with a visitation one hour prior.
