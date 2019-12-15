Home

John Delbert (Jack) REWEY


1924 - 2019
Age 95, formerly of St. Paul, MN passed away 12/2/19 in Coon Rapids, MN. Jack was born in Barron, WI in 1924. In WWII he served as a B-24 pilot. He completed three years of active duty and 20 years of Reserves and retired as Major in the USAF. Jack's wife Louise (Bruggeman) preceded him in death on 3/17/20. In 1991 they published a book of family genealogy, "THE REWEY/REUWEE FAMILIES IN AMERICA". This genealogical record resides in the libraries and historical societies throughout the United States as well as the Library Of Congress. Survivors include their four sons: James E. (wife Pam deceased) of No. St. Paul, MN, David J. and wife Dawn, of Spooner, WI, Robert A. and wife Patricia, of Andover, MN, Richard M. and wife Candy, of Colorado Springs, CO. Jack is survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN, date yet to be determined.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
