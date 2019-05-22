Home

Services
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
John DERVIE Obituary
Age 63, of Woodbury, MN Died unexpectedly on May 15, 2019 John was a kind, caring, loving person whose greatest joy was helping others & making people laugh. He may have left us too soon, but he will never be forgotten. Preceded in death by parents Joseph & Bernice, sisters Terry Thompson & Dori Gamst. Survived by wife Gail, daughter Jessica, son Matt (Tessa), grandchildren Drake & Dakota; brothers Jim (Terry) & Tom; sisters Barb (John) Pribyl, Pat Melendez, Fran (Eric) Bell; brothers-in-law Jon (Lori) Haugh, Scott (Hilda), and Steve (Laura),and a large extended family and many friends. Please join us in a Celebration of his Life on Tuesday, May 28th from 5-7pm at The Cremation Society of St. Paul, 1979 Old Hudson Rd. St. Paul, MN 55119.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019
