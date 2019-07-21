|
|
Age 43 Of St. Paul's Westside Passed away suddenly in the early morning of July 14, 2019. Preceded in death by his grandparents and missed and loved family members. Survived by his mother, Maureen Dixon (Loren Hamilton); dad, John; his love and life partner, Innocence Bostwick and their children; Aryanna Bostwick, Mila Dixon, Baby John Dixon IV; brothers, Lewis and Clay Dixon; as well as extended family and community of lifelong friends turned family. With his boisterous voice and infectious smile, it was impossible to be in his presence and not laugh nor walk away smiling. He enjoyed great gatherings in the company of his family and friends, bringing joy, humor and lessons along the way. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. We were highly favored and blessed with the presence of such a man; and we will carry his vibrant spirit and energy with us forever. "Who You With!" Visitation beginning at 10AM. Mass of Christian Burial, 11AM, Tuesday, July 23rd at ST. MATTHEW'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 510 Hall Avenue, St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019