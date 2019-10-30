|
Died Sunday, October 27th, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Preceded in death by wife Mary Brick Burns, Parents James and Mabel. Sister Kay and brother Jim. Survived by wife Suzanne Renwick, her children and grandchildren; his children, Nancy (Debbie Cote); JD (Sharon), Jim (Sharon), Mark (Julie); Mame Burns Thieking (David Thieking) and Dave (Linda Maier); grandchildren Erin Burns (Dan Peterson) & John Burns (Taylor), Kelsey, Hannah & Mikaela Burns, Margaret, Rosemary and Patrick Burns; Tegegn and Andualem Burns; brother-in-law Jim (Mary) Brick; sisters-in-law Judy Brick and Janet Burns; 17 nieces and nephews. Don graduated from Washburn High School and the University of Minnesota School of Engineering. In 1960 he founded Burns Engineering, Inc. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Monday, November 4 at the Church of Saint Patrick (6820 Saint Patrick's Lane, Edina, MN) with visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the many caretakers, companions and healthcare providers who looked after Don. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Research Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN or Church of Saint Patrick. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019