|
|
Age 93 of St. Paul Loving Father & Grandfather Passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife of 61 years, Ruth; and son Daniel. Survived by children, Ruth "Kiki" (Dennis) Hochstetler, Kevin (Susan) Burke, Therese (Tom) Doody, Brian (Gail) Burke, Patty Schally, Steven (Julie) Burke, Jackie Salaba, Sherry Burke; 22 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; beloved Devlin Family; many nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held from 10AM- 12 noon on Saturday, February 16th at KESSLER & MAGUIRE, 640 W. 7th St., with prayer service at 12PM. Following the service John will be laid to rest with his wife at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 13, 2019