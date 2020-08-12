1/2
John E. BEHMLER
1951 - 2020
January 28, 1951 ~ August 8, 2020 On August 8, 2020, John Behmler passed away at home at the age of 69. John was born in Minneapolis, MN. He was warmly welcomed by parents, Edward and Frieda (Peterson) Behmler and sister, Maureen. He spent a happy childhood growing up in Mound, MN where he was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church and graduated from Mound High School. While in school, he enjoyed playing football, baseball, and hockey. He attended the University of Minnesota. In 1973, he married Ann Northcott and settled in St. Paul. They were blessed with two lovely daughters, Jennifer (John Kirk) and Elizabeth (Joshua Busch). In 1971, he began working for Intermediate School District 287, eventually retiring from there after a major stroke in 2007. John was a wonderful husband and dad. He was always kind. He liked sports, camping and fishing, and trains. In his retirement years, he enjoyed being a grandpa to Caitlin and Nora Kirk and Emma Busch. He was an active member of Minnesota Connect Aphasia Now and looked forward to Aphasia Camp each year. Due to COVID precautions, services are private. Donations may be sent to Minnesota Connect Aphasia Now, or Fairmount Avenue United Methodist Church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
