Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave
St. Paul Park, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
920 Holley Ave
St. Paul Park, MN
John E. BURGY Obituary
Age 91, of West St. Paul Died on July 12, 2019 after a short illness. Preceded in death by wife, Gloria (nee Gorz). Survived by daughters Debra (Dennis) Hendrickson, Pam Stickler and granddaughter Mikayla Stickler. John was born on the west side flats, graduated from Humboldt High School, served in the US Navy and worked for many years at American Hoist, later AmClyde and also the Waterous Company. Following retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at Dodge Nature Center and participating in the day program at the MN Veterans Home. Mass of Christian Burial 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 17, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave, St. Paul Park. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Interment at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Special thanks to Kim Lenz, Mike Mooney, Denny Kruse, Charlie Maguire, Teresa Foss and the staff at MN Vets Adult Day Program, whose faithful friendship so enriched his later years. Memorials preferred to Dodge Nature Center or MN Veterans Home - Operation Sight & Sound.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
