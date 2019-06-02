|
Age 92 of Shoreview Born May 9, 1927, passed away May 31, 2019. Preceded in death by the love of his life, Nancy C. Peterson and a son, James Patrick. Survived by children, Gregory (Sheri), David, Nicholas, Michael (Peggy) Nagan and Joan (David) Nowlan; 12 grand children; 8 great grandchildren. John was a WWII and Korean Army Veteran and a long-time member of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Lake and Trail Patrol. Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Wednesday June 5 (visitation 12-1PM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 Victoria St., N., Shoreview. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019