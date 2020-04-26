Passed away in Norman, OK, on April 22, 2020, at 81 years of age. He was born in St. Paul, MN and graduated from St. Cloud State College where he earned his B.S. Degree. John is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn of 59 years; son, John Otto, DVM, and wife Patti; and daughter, Jody Ganzermiller and husband Chuck. He deeply loved his grandchildren, Grant Otto, Tayler Antol, Payton Otto and Joey Ganzermiller; and his great grandson, Dakohta Cockrill. John was the oldest of 5 boys and is survived by two brothers, Jim Otto and Jeff Otto. Otto enrolled in the Oakland, CA Police Department (PD) where he became valedictorian of his class. While delivering the commencement speech, an FBI Agent was in the audience and immediately told the Oakland PD he was going to take their best candidate and make him an FBI Agent. And, that he did in 1964! Otto joined the FBI, quickly advancing to inspector and supervisory positions. After serving as Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Minneapolis and then Chicago field offices, he became the Executive Assistant Director (EAD) of Law Enforcement Services. In 1987, Judge William H. Webster appointed Otto to serve as Acting Director of the FBI. In 1990, Otto received the first Medal of Meritorious Achievement. On his retirement the same year, Otto became the Director of Security for Delta Airlines. John E. Otto is deeply loved and will be severely missed by everyone who knew him. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma, 720 W. Wilshire, Suite 109, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.

