John E. "Jack" STUCKMAYER
1934 - 2020
Age 85, of Mendota Heights Died on June 22, 2020. Jack was born in Minneapolis August 2, 1934, grew up in Maple Plain and graduated from Orono High School and Macalester College. He turned down a job teaching vocal music so he could spend a year seeing the world. The year stretched into twenty-plus vagabond years of travel in many states and countries, working at more jobs than he could remember. He recorded his adventures in three memoirs and one largely autobiographical novel. Returning to Minnesota he most recently was a plumber, or, as he put it, "a singer to the plumbers and a plumber to the singers". Jack was widely read, inquisitive, opinionated, and fun. Preceded in death by parents John and Jennie; brothers Wayne and Sherwood "Shirk". Survived by wife Jean Haskell and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside service 11AM Friday, June 26 at Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights. We will gather at the main gate. Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel 651-457-7938




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
