Age 79 Passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2020 after a long battle with a rare blood cancer. Survived by loving wife Marcia; sisters, Fredryce Sundby and Clarice Demeyere; brother Carl (Connie); children, Jay (Mei), Lee, Stacey and Tammy (Lane); grandchildren, Scotti, Johnny, Breta and Carly; the Milton Anderson family; and many more relatives and friends. He was a lawn man and loved to plow snow for over 50 years in his town—St. Paul. He also loved playing golf and cribbage with his buddies. He was a good man and will be greatly missed. Thanks to hospice, family and friends for all your support. Give blood in his honor if you can.









