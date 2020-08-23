1/1
John E. TROSKA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79 Passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2020 after a long battle with a rare blood cancer. Survived by loving wife Marcia; sisters, Fredryce Sundby and Clarice Demeyere; brother Carl (Connie); children, Jay (Mei), Lee, Stacey and Tammy (Lane); grandchildren, Scotti, Johnny, Breta and Carly; the Milton Anderson family; and many more relatives and friends. He was a lawn man and loved to plow snow for over 50 years in his town—St. Paul. He also loved playing golf and cribbage with his buddies. He was a good man and will be greatly missed. Thanks to hospice, family and friends for all your support. Give blood in his honor if you can.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved