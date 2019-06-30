Home

Dr. John Edward "Jeb" BERGSTEDT

Dr. John Edward "Jeb" BERGSTEDT Obituary
Age 77 Passed away June 19, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, John & Virginia; brother, Billy; nephew, Todd DiMartini. Survived by wife, Melanie; daughter, Lisa (John) Cox; son, John (Antonia); grandchildren, Ben, Margaret, Spencer, & Tanner; sister, Barbara (Ted) Hagberg; brother, David (Ruth); also many wonderful nieces & nephews. Jeb retired in 2010 after 40 years of practicing ophthalmology in the Twin Cities. Private celebration will be held on a future date. Memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or the Golden Valley Humane Society. They Will Soar on Wings like Eagles. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
