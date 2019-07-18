|
|
Orthopedic Surgeon 88 year old Eastsider Passed on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 surrounded by family and loving wife. Preceded in death by parents John and Ann (Wedebrand) and sister Marilyn L. Eberhardt (James) and their son Joel. Survived by wife Colles, brother David Larkin (Terry), and nieces and nephews: David Jr. (Doina), Victoria Erickson (Stewart), Amy Larkin, Susan Basarich, James Eberhardt Jr. (Terri), Jay Eberhardt, Jack Eberhardt (Gina), Cassandra Knott, & Jane Rasmussen and many grand nieces and nephews and one great grand niece. A Graduate of Harding High School (1948) & the University of MN (1953), John served in the U.S. Army (1953-55) & was deployed to Japan after basic training in Kansas. He started out in General College, received his B.S. in Science Education from the University of MN. In 1953 he graduated from the U of M Medical School & in 1960 went on to Harvard Medical School for his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital. He returned to Minnesota and began his practice, later joined by Dr. Lynn Ault, Larkin & Ault Orthopedic Surgery, and had a ground-breaking medical career performing the first total joint replacement procedures in the Twin Cities as well as the first arthroscopic procedures in the state of Minnesota. He is a renowned patron of the arts who served on the governing boards of the Minneapolis Institute of Arts (32 years), the Irish American Cultural Institute (31 years), the MN. Opera (9 years) & the Minnesota Museum of American Art (27 years). Also an acclaimed horticulturalist, he enjoyed having his beloved gardens nominated to the Smithsonian Archives of American Gardens. In addition he was a tireless advocate for education. He contributed greatly to the leadership of the U of M as an alumni representative on a University Senate Committee, the Landscape Arboretum Foundation Board, The College of Education & Human Developments Campaign MN Leadership Committee, and the Board of the James Ford Bell Library. He served as well as a member of the MN State Council for Quality Education. John was very proud of his athletic prowess as a football player from High School & University, through his service in the U.S. Army. In 1954, elected to the Army All-Stars Team, he played in the 1954 Japan Inter-Service Football Championships. The memorial service will be held this Friday, July 19th at ST. CLEMENT'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH (901 Portland Avenue, St. Paul) with Visitation at 10AM and Service at 11AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 18, 2019