December 13, 1939 – October 4, 2019 John Elmer Wiens, son of Rev. Henry and Marie Wall Wiens, was born on December 13, 1939 in Glasgow, Montana. He was a Logistics Manager for over 40 years at International Multifoods. John married his sweetheart, Lota Mae Ellis. He was a devoted husband and father to their three sons, Craig, Kevin and Keith. John and Lota suffered the tragic loss of their youngest son, Keith, to a brain tumor in 2007. Soon after, Lota became ill, so John devoted himself to caring for her. She passed away 2011. In 2012 John was diagnosed with Alzheimer's but lived at home till December 2014 when he entered Presbyterian Homes Bloomington. John's kind and gentle nature was noted by the staff. During his time there, his son Kevin lovingly attended his dad, along with the staff. John peacefully passed on October 4th, 2019 into the loving arms of Jesus. He is survived by his sons, Kevin of Bloomington, MN and Craig of Wooster, OH; sister Carol Lundborg of West St Paul, MN; brothers, Harold (Claudia) of Hugo, MN; Henry (Lisa), of Pittsburgh, PA, plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We thank the doctors, nurses, caregivers and chaplains at Presbyterian Homes who cared for John so lovingly. We are looking forward to being reunited with him and other loved ones in heaven as we worship our precious Lord and Savior together! Funeral services will be held at Crosstown Covenant Church, 5539 29th Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55417 at 12:00 PM Monday, October 14 with a visitation at 11 AM and light refreshments following the service. A private burial will follow. Mortuary services handled by Washburn McReavy, https://www.washburn-mcreavy.com/m/obituaries/John-Wiens-3/Memories or 952-884-8145. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in John's name to the or Crosstown Covenant Church of Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019