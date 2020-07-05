Age 78, of Eagan Preceded in death by parents, Erik and Amy Wik and brother, Richard Monson. Survived by loving wife, Lynelle "Lynn" Wik; brother, Earl Monson; sister-in-law, Sylvia Monson; as well as many nieces and nephews. John earned a Bachelor's degree at St. Cloud State and Master's degree from Minnesota State Mankato. He taught at St. Paul Central High School for 31 years. John loved teaching and his students. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Brighton Hospice and the staff at The Commons on Marice. 651-454-9488