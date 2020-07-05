1/1
John Erik WIK
Age 78, of Eagan Preceded in death by parents, Erik and Amy Wik and brother, Richard Monson. Survived by loving wife, Lynelle "Lynn" Wik; brother, Earl Monson; sister-in-law, Sylvia Monson; as well as many nieces and nephews. John earned a Bachelor's degree at St. Cloud State and Master's degree from Minnesota State Mankato. He taught at St. Paul Central High School for 31 years. John loved teaching and his students. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Brighton Hospice and the staff at The Commons on Marice. 651-454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
