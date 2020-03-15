|
|
Age 69 Passed away suddenly at his home in Welch, MN, on February 22, 2020 from a heart attack. Memorial services and celebrations of life will be held at a later date. John was born March 14, 1950 to Frank and Clara (Cashdollar) Handler of West Homestead, PA. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. After marrying Priscilla K Jenkins in 1974, the couple moved to New Hampshire, where their two children were born. In 1990 the family moved to Welch, MN, where John lived ever since. He enjoyed a life-long job at the Department of Natural Resources, followed by an active retirement full of activities: he volunteered for the Goodhue County Historical Society and Habitat for Humanity, and took part in various model railroading and other clubs. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Priscilla, in May 2019. He is survived by his son Sam, daughter and son-in-law Emily and Tamás, grandson Ben, sister and brother Carol and Tim, and numerous other cousins and nephews.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020