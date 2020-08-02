Age 37, of St. Paul Passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 He was a proud Eastsider, graduating from Harding High School and earning his Bachelor's Degree from University of Iowa. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lesley and Marshall; paternal grandparents, Frederick C. and Adeline; and two aunts. John will be missed by his parents, Frederick J. and Margaret; brother, Brian; and other family and friends. Graveside Service will be held Thurday, August 6 at 1pm at Acacia Park Cemetery, 2151 Pilot Knob Rd., Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to NAMI or Eastside Community Lutheran Church, 1212 Earl St., St. Paul WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com