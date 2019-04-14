Home

John F. WAGNER

Age 78, of Hastings Passed Away at home April 8, 2019 John was Fire Fighter in Hastings for over 23 years. He was preceded in death by wife, Cathie Wagner; and sister, Shirley. John is survived by sons, John P. Wagner (extra special friend, Kim), and James (Julia) Wagner; grandson, John J. Wagner; sisters, Marilyn Fuchs, and Carol Grahek; other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street in Hastings. A Private Interment will be held at a later date at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
