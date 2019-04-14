|
|
Age 78, of Hastings Passed Away at home April 8, 2019 John was Fire Fighter in Hastings for over 23 years. He was preceded in death by wife, Cathie Wagner; and sister, Shirley. John is survived by sons, John P. Wagner (extra special friend, Kim), and James (Julia) Wagner; grandson, John J. Wagner; sisters, Marilyn Fuchs, and Carol Grahek; other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street in Hastings. A Private Interment will be held at a later date at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019