Age 74 of Apple Valley After a protracted battle with cancer, John Fay Eldridge died on November 14, 2019, at his home in Apple Valley surrounded by his loving family. John loved his work at 3M, and then Bird & Cronin. He adored his beloved grandkids, and was a devoted MN Vikings fan - never missing a game. After being diagnosed with cancer in March, John continued to be a loving father and grandfather. He remained brave throughout his final months. John was born February 7, 1945 in Long Beach, California to Joseph Alson and Helen Irene (nee Donahue) Eldridge. He is survived by his daughter Jackee (Dan) Braun; sisters Kay (Chris) Warren and Mary Margaret (Tom) Schmidt; and three grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 4-7 PM, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, West Chapel, 1051 S. Robert Street, West St. Paul, followed by a 7PM Memorial Service in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are requested to The . (651) 451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019