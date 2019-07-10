Home

O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Home
520 11th Street South
Hudson, MN
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
O'Connell Family Funeral Home
520 11th Street South
Hudson, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
505 13th Street S.
Hudson, WI
View Map
John FLAVIN Obituary
Retired First Grade Teacher South Washington County School District Age 65 of Hudson, WI died July 4. Will remain in the hearts of wife Nora; son Ryan (Natalie) Riesselman of Stillwater, daughter leah (Kevin) Hermanson of Westport, WI. Mem Srv: 11AM Sat. July 13, Mt. Zion Lutheran Church; 505 13th Street S. in Hudson. Vis 4 to 6pm Fri., July 12, O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, 520 11th St. So. with a time of prayers and sharing at 6pm at O'Connell's. Memorials preferred to: Compassionate International, World Vision, and Gideons International.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019
