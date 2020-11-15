Born in St. Paul, MN on September 3, 1931 He went home to the Lord surrounded by the love of his family on Friday November 13, 2020 at the age of 89. After graduating from Cretin High School in 1949, he went on to study at St. Thomas College. He met the love of his life Marguerite and they had 6 children. John had a successful business career in the computer technology industry, which led him to a love of traveling. Far more important to him, was the deep love he had for his family and friends. He was an avid sports enthusiast. He could be found on any given day at a sporting event for his children or grandchildren or watching the Minnesota Twins games in his favorite recliner. He had a knack for stirring up a conversation with those he met and his laugh was infectious. He was a kind and gentle soul and changed everyone he met for the better. He loved supporting Cretin-Derham Hall in many charitable capacities, including president of the board of trustees. He was humbled to receive the Bishop Joseph Cretin award in 1986 for his outstanding service to the community of Cretin-Derham Hall. Survived by his loving wife, Marguerite of 65 years; his children, Bob (Kathy), Mike, Jody, Jim (Julie), John (Katie), and Mollie; his 16 grandchildren, Tisa, Brandon, Tom, Courtney, Lindsey, DJ, Kelly, Andrew, AJ, Anna, Ryan, Marcy, Dom, Jackie, Abby, and Sophia; his 15 great grandchildren, Giovanni, Parker, Liam, Capri, Penny, Rocco, Brantley, Rosie, Evelyn, Charlotte, Jackson, Quinn, Duke, Audrey; and a new great-grandchild within days. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 17 at Lumen Christi Catholic Community, 2055 Bohland Ave, St Paul, at 10AM. You may join a livestream Zoom meeting starting at 9:30AM – meeting ID: 846 5036 9664. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Our family would like to thank the staff at Carondelet Village for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave to John. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John F. Blake's name to Cretin-Derham Hall.