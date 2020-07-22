It is with immense sadness that the family of John Francis O'Shaughnessy Jr. announces that he left this life peacefully on July 18, 2020 while surrounded by his deeply loving family. John will be adoringly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl, and his children, John (Amie), Patrick (Kelly). John will be lovingly remembered by his four grandchildren, Brittany, Devon, Kieran and Flynn, and by his siblings Nashe, Patrick, Larry, Brian, Gerry, Kevin, Maureen and Michele. A private mass for immediate family will be held at the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel at the University of St. Thomas. He will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Paul. John was born December 18, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas, the son of John F. O'Shaughnessy Sr. and Lucille (Weigand). He was the grandson of I.A. and Lillian O'Shaughnessy of St. Paul. John attended St. Thomas Academy in St. Paul for high school, and attended the University of Notre Dame and the College of St. Thomas before serving in the U.S. Army. John was a highly successful business owner and entrepreneur. John's boundless generosity and dedication to service was expressed in his participation on numerous boards, including the Board of Directors of the University of St. Thomas, Catholic Charities, and the I.A. O'Shaughnessy Foundation where he served for over 23 years, and as its' President for eight years. With all of his many accomplishments, John was well known for his great humility. John was a man of unshakeable convictions, the highest values, deep integrity, honor, and wisdom. John was known for his endlessly affectionate nature, always expressed by his amazing and memorable bear hugs treasured by all. John was passionately committed to philanthropy and bettering the lives of others. John made a difference in countless lives! All those he touched are grateful for the gift of John's love and legacy. His family was blessed to learn many valuable lessons from John in his 80 years. Notably among these lessons were to have impeccable integrity, love deeply, give affection freely, be kind, gentle, patient and humble, and always show deep empathy and compassion towards others. In his personal life, John was a great lover and connoisseur of wine, as well as travel, and above all, spending time with his family and dearest friends. John has been called home, and is joyfully reunited with his Lord, father, John, mother, Lucille, and his grandfather I.A. O'Shaughnessy. We will miss John deeply and honor his remarkable spirit in our daily lives and memories. The Mass will be streamed live on Facebook on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1:55 p.m. CDT at https:// www.facebook.com/chapelofstthomasaquinas/
The family would kindly ask that in lieu of flowers, if you would like, donations may be made to St. Thomas Academy at www.cadets.com/giving
or 949 Mendota Heights Road, Mendota Heights, MN, 55120.