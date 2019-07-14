Home

White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
952-469-2723
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Rosemount, MN
John Francis "Jack" RYAN

John Francis "Jack" RYAN Obituary
Age 89 of Rosemount Passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, due to complications from hip surgery. Jack was a man of his word and of God. He was known for his strong Irish heart, unwavering loyalty and discipline, and his dedication to family and work. Visitation 4-8PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at White Funeral Home, Lakeville. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rosemount. Complete obituary to follow. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 : www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
