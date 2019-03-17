Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
John Frederick DACKO

John Frederick DACKO Obituary
Age 58 of Saint Paul Passed away on March 9, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents Joan and John. Survived by daughters Adora and Megan, son Laqwan, brothers Scott (Gala), Tom (Sue) and their families. His family meant so very much to him. John received an Associate of Arts degree from Lakewood Community College. His curiosity, desire to learn and interests continued over his lifetime. He will be greatly missed. Family will have a private burial in Menomonie. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
