Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St.
North St. Paul, MN
John G. "Jack" BALLUFF

John G. "Jack" BALLUFF Obituary
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother. Passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 59 years, Florence; children Mark, Dan, Rebecca (Dean) Jantz, Fr. Tom, Mary (Mike) Peltier; grandchildren Jordan, Cheyenne, Duke, Jake, Dylan; and brother Eugene. Memorial Mass Friday (6/28) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery in Beardsley, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the North St. Paul Area Food Shelf preferred. nspafoodshelf.org 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019
