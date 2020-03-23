|
Age 62, of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away March 21, 2020 He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 1, 1958. Raised in White Bear Lake John excelled in sports and horsemanship at a young age. He later worked primarily as a roofer and prided himself in the number of bundles of shingles he could hump up a ladder and then lay down with his mighty hammer. Never one to run from a fight, his family and friends could count on John to be there. Whether thick or thin he was always willing to share a nickel out of his last dime. John was preceded in death by his father Thomas W. Dean Sr. and mother Elizabeth G. Dean. He is survived by his son Daniel T. Dean, wife Amanda and grandchildren Kaiden and Makensie, brothers Thomas W. Dean Jr and wife Cheryl, James T. Dean, Michael T. Dean and Steven P. Dean, and sisters Mary Shaun Petri and husband John, and Shannon P. Dean, aunts Georgia S. Mealey and Mary E. Dean, and uncle William E. Dean and wife Shirley, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and patrons of WBL's finest watering holes. A burial and Celebration of Life will be held later, as one of John's final wishes was to attend at the U of M for the next several months in repose. We'll be expecting nothing less than a 4.0 GPA upon his graduation.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020