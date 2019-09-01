Pioneer Press Obituaries
John GEORGOLOPOLOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. GEORGOLOPOLOS

John G. GEORGOLOPOLOS Obituary
Died peacefully at his home at the Homestead at Anoka. Born in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Anna (Gaveras) and George Georgopoulos on August 7, 1942, he graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University, where he studied art, math and English. He received a master's degree in education from the University of Minnesota and taught art at Coon Rapids High School for 32 years. John was a passionate teacher and artist who loved his family, friends, students and collecting museum-quality art. His big spirit lit up the room and he loved to make people laugh. He was proud of his Greek heritage. While in the army, he was an ambassador to diplomats from Greece. John loved traveling, reading, cooking and gardening. But most of all, he loved people. He will remain in the hearts of many including his three siblings: Arthur (Donna) Georgopoulos of Battle Creek, IA, and sisters Kalley (Mark) Johnson of St. Paul and Stella (Fred) Treiber, also of St. Paul. He left behind many beloved nephews and nieces including George (Joni) Georgopoulos, Mark (Stacy) Georgopoulos, Nicholas (Cassie) Georgopoulos, Andrew (Christina) Georgopoulos, Michael (Lori) Treiber, Alex (Jamie) Borgidu, Georgi (David) Gerwe Johnson and Peter (Susanne) Johnson. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, at 9 a.m. at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Summit Ave. at Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul. Services and a burial will be held on Monday, September 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Mitchell, South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Dakota Discovery Museum (formerly Friends of the Middle Border) at Dakota Wesleyan University.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
