Age 100, of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian, and his step-son. He is survived by his wife Sally and family, 1 sister, 4 brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to New Harmony Care Center. Memorials preferred to New Harmony. Private Funeral Service with interment. Sunset Funeral Home www.sunsetfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.