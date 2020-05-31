John G. KROPELNICKI
Age 100, of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian, and his step-son. He is survived by his wife Sally and family, 1 sister, 4 brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to New Harmony Care Center. Memorials preferred to New Harmony. Private Funeral Service with interment. Sunset Funeral Home www.sunsetfuneralservices.com




Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Chapel
2250 St Anthony Boulevard NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
6127893596
