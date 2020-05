Age 100, of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian, and his step-son. He is survived by his wife Sally and family, 1 sister, 4 brothers, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to New Harmony Care Center. Memorials preferred to New Harmony. Private Funeral Service with interment. Sunset Funeral Home www.sunsetfuneralservices.com