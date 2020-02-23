Home

Age 69 of Woodbury, MN Passed away Wednesday. Jack grew up in NE Minneapolis and started his working life as a waiter at the former Edgewater Inn on Marshall St. After college at the U of M, he worked for the First Bank System, eventually becoming a mainframe programmer. This was his life's work from then on. Though the field is narrow, he excelled. Jack loved Las Vegas, watching old movies and enjoying good food (esp. pizza). He especially loved his daughter, Mary, and watching her grow up. She will miss him dearly. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Alice (Dziedzic) Smith of Minneapolis, MN. Jack is survived by his beloved daughter, Mary Catherine and former wife, Linda. His siblings, Richard (Barbara), Kathleen (Richard) and Susan (Stephen) all of the Twin Cities, are left to mourn him, as well. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Therese of Woodbury for their wonderful care. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N, Oakdale. Visitation will begin at 10am at church. Jack lived life his own way and on his own terms. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, Be the Match or U of M Hospital System. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
