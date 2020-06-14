John GALATOWITSCH

Age 91 Of St Paul Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary; brother, Kenny and sister, Betty. Survived by children, Steve (Pamela), Susan, Mike (Pamela); many grandchildren, great-grand children, one great-great-grandchild and nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. He loved being out in the garden, being active in his Model A Club and visiting with friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held in Spring 2021. 651-489-1349