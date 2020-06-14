John GALATOWITSCH
Age 91 Of St Paul Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary; brother, Kenny and sister, Betty. Survived by children, Steve (Pamela), Susan, Mike (Pamela); many grandchildren, great-grand children, one great-great-grandchild and nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. He loved being out in the garden, being active in his Model A Club and visiting with friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held in Spring 2021. 651-489-1349





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
