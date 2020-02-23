Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511

John, "Jackie" GANSER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John, "Jackie" GANSER Jr. Obituary
Age 85, of Stillwater Died peacefully February 16, 2020 He will be sadly missed by wife, Eloise; daughter, Collene Martin; and son, Bernard; grandchildren, Ryan Ganser, David Martin (Carly Nelson) and Samuel Aurelius; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Cassidy and Courtney; sister, Kate Anderson; other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 28, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at CHURCH OF ST. MARY, 432 South 5th Street, Stillwater. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John,'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -