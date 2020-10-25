Age 86 Died October 22, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, John G. and mother Teresa (Conoryea); his wife Alice (Reil); sisters, Judy (McCarty) and Jeanne (Schorn); and grandson Nicholas Schwartz. Survived by sister, Joanne Messenger; children, John G. III (Maria), Charles (Nicolasa), Peter (Elaine), Vicki, Susan (David) Muncy; grandchildren, Melissa (Christopher) Jones, Jacqueline (Alan) Kuznicki, Samantha (Sean) Kupiec, Alexandra and Amanda Schwartz. Memorial service at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, MN 55106 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Visitation from 12-2pm with funeral to follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Volunteers of America, or The Homestead at Maplewood. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com