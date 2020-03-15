|
|
Age 83 A Veteran and long time resident of Farmington, MN, passed away on March 3, 2020, after battling an illness. John married Anne Pagel on May 16, 1964 and they resided in the home they built for more than fifty years. He retired from Dakota Electric in 2014, after 43 years of service, he leaves behind many great friendships. John enjoyed traveling many places with his wife, they visited Walt Disney World more than thirty times together. John also loved to spend time with his wife tending to their beautiful gardens and enjoying their many cats. John is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Ann and Harold Gilomen, and his brother, Alan Gilomen. John is survived by his loving wife, Anne Gilomen, brother Richard Gilomen (Nancy), sister Karen Gilomen, sister-in-law Carollea Gilomen, nieces, nephews, and the Jafar family. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020