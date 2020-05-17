72, of McGregor Died suddenly at his home Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Jack was born on March 26, 1948 in St. Paul. He grew up in White Bear Lake and graduated from White Bear High School in 1966. He attended St. Paul Technical Vocational Institute. Jack moved with his family to McGregor in 1976. He worked as a plumber for over 40 years. He started McGregor Plumbing and Heating in 1980 and retired in 2009. He enjoyed living on Lake Minnewawa and spending time outdoors. His favorite activities include hunting, fishing, listening to classic country music, and playing cards. He loved spending time with his family and countless friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents: Russell Haussner and Luella (Letourneau) Haussner, uncle Allan Letourneau and aunt Gere Letourneau. Jack is survived by his loving wife Judy Haussner, Daughter: Michelle Lindell, (Eric), Sons: John Haussner, (Jillian), Bradley Haussner and (Katie), grandchildren: Mikaela, Angela, Jordan, Jocelyn, Brenna and Elise, step-grandchildren: Kylie (Tim) and Randi (Matt), sister, Judy Ball (John), brother, Robert Haussner (Nancy), and many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jack had a keen sense of humor. He loved conversation and was good at giving his friends advice. He had so many stories to tell. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The Outdoor Funeral Service will begin at 12:00P.M. Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Round Lake Cemetery, McGregor. Father David Forsman will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00A.M. until the 12:00P.M. Outdoor Service at Round Lake Cemetery, McGregor. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home in McGregor. www.srtfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.