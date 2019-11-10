|
|
Age 102 Passed away peacefully at his home in St. Paul on November 5, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Catherine "Betty"; son, John; granddaughter, Samantha; brothers, William and Paul and sister, Nancy. Survived by son, James (Joanne); grandsons, Erik and Jackson; many nieces and nephews and daughter-in-law, Nora. A memorial service will take place at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN on Thursday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be one half hour prior to service at church. Memorials preferred to Grace Hospice or Episcopal Homes Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019