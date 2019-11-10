Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel
7110 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
952-924-4100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
900 Summit Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
900 Summit Ave
St. Paul, MN
View Map
John H. "Jack" LUND

John H. "Jack" LUND Obituary
Age 102 Passed away peacefully at his home in St. Paul on November 5, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Catherine "Betty"; son, John; granddaughter, Samantha; brothers, William and Paul and sister, Nancy. Survived by son, James (Joanne); grandsons, Erik and Jackson; many nieces and nephews and daughter-in-law, Nora. A memorial service will take place at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN on Thursday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be one half hour prior to service at church. Memorials preferred to Grace Hospice or Episcopal Homes Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
