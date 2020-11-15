Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 Jack Zwickey was an interesting character that lived a full 91 years doing what he loved. Jack was a successful businessman, who contributed significantly to the world of archery. He and his father, Cliff, founded Zwickey Archery, Inc. where they produced "the world's best broadheads". Zwickey broadheads have been made continuously since 1938, making them the oldest broadhead on the market in terms of uninterrupted production. Jack was very proud of the fact that he was fortunate enough to turn his favorite hobby into his livelihood, which is something that most cannot say. He remained active until the very end of his life. He went to work each and every day with all of his pets in tow (except for Sunday morning which was always dedicated to going to church), he took long walks on his property in Wisconsin (again with his dogs tagging along), he went skiing, he went swimming, and he frequently ventured out to enjoy his favorite symphony concert. Jack was always on the move. I think it is safe to say there will never be anyone like him. He was kind, he was generous, and above all he was a quirky man that was hard not to love. For instance, Jack had a strict rule that the employee's must bring all of their pets to work, which made for a fun but distracting office life. Even though he ran a successful business, Jack would giggle with pride when he told you he had bought his 'new' sweater at a garage sale for one dollar. He would reuse the same Styrofoam cup over and over until it could no longer hold his 'nice and hot' coffee. With his tattered and pet-hair covered clothes, he was often mistaken for a homeless man, and on a few occasions concerned citizens would buy him ice cream or meals. But, with as little as he would ever do for himself, he poured everything he had into others. His generosity knew no bounds, whether he was helping a local business during a rough time, sending shoeboxes full of gifts overseas for Christmas, sending dozens of underprivileged kids to bible camp every year, or just treating the employees to a special meal to break up the monotony of the work week, he was always looking for ways to help those he thought needed it. Those who did not know him well may have thought he was a little eccentric, and they were right, but anyone that had the privilege of knowing him were better people for it. Jack was preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Susan Zwickey; sister, Florence (Joseph) Boxmeyer; and Nephew, Eric Johnson. Jack is survived by sister, Janet (Lester) Zwickey Johnson; nieces, Susanne Stover, and Christine (Richard) Scriber; nephews, Peter, James (Carolyn), John (Lydia), and Paul (Kimberly) Boxmeyer; and many cousins. Visitation Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Avenue, North St. Paul from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Graveside Service to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi, MN. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com