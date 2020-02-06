|
Age 84 Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Preceded in death by his son, Don LaCosse, parents Charles and Rose (Schaffner), his 8 brothers Raymond, Roy, Harold, Frank, Leslie, Stanley, Victor, and 2 sisters Shirley and Mary (Carlberg). John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Myrt, and his children Sherri (Terry) Vodinelich, Kathy LaCosse, and Julie (Larry) Bauermeister. Funeral will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 8, 2020 preceded by visitation at 10 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 4th Street North, Stillwater.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2020