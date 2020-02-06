Home

Services
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
115 4th Street North
Stillwater, MN
John Harvey LaCOSSE


1935 - 2020
John Harvey LaCOSSE Obituary
Age 84 Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Preceded in death by his son, Don LaCosse, parents Charles and Rose (Schaffner), his 8 brothers Raymond, Roy, Harold, Frank, Leslie, Stanley, Victor, and 2 sisters Shirley and Mary (Carlberg). John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Myrt, and his children Sherri (Terry) Vodinelich, Kathy LaCosse, and Julie (Larry) Bauermeister. Funeral will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 8, 2020 preceded by visitation at 10 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 4th Street North, Stillwater.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 6, 2020
