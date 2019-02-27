|
Age 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 in St. Paul surrounded by his loving family. Jack was preceded in death by his father (Hank) and his Mother (Ceil). Jack is survived by his loving wife of 59 years (Mary Kay); and his children Dan (Sabrina), Katie Estlie (Pete), Chris (Laura) and Tim (Katie); as well as his brother Richard; and 12 grandchildren. Jack was a lifelong resident of St. Paul and the West 7th Street Area; he graduated from Cretin High School in 1955 and the College of St. Thomas in 1959. He was also a proud member of the Minnesota National Guard from 1955-1964. Jack was the longtime owner of Dolan's Marine, which he operated for approximately 50 years, until his retirement in 2005. In addition, he was Treasurer of the Metro Marine Dealers Association for over 30 years. Jack was an active member of St. Luke's Church (now St. Thomas More) for many years where he served in numerous capacities. Jack was a fun loving man who thoroughly enjoyed people as well as making everyone laugh. He was a great inspiration to his family and will be missed terribly. A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at 9am at Assumption Catholic Church (51 W. 7th Street) followed by a funeral mass at 10am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Cretin-Derham Hall High School or the . 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019